LUCKNOW: Hockey India (HI) on Monday announced a 37-member core group for the junior men's national coaching camp which will take place at SAI centre till September 17 to prepare for the seventh Sultan of Johor Cup.





During the course of the camp, selection trials will be conducted under the purview of HI's Director, High Performance, David John and junior men's team head coach Jude Felix, to pick the 18-member squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup which will take place from October 22th to 29 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.



The group will work on important aspects of the game like speed, agility, skill and understanding of the game keeping in mind the prestigious 2020 Junior World Cup where the team will be defending their coveted crown.



"We have worked very hard in identifying the junior men's core group in the past few months to carry on our development process which has given us a strong pool of players who can represent the country at the biggest stage.



"We believe that these players have the attributes required to go on and compete for India in future international tournaments. Our main focus right now is to train them and select the best for the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia next month under the guidance of coach Jude Felix," said John.



The Times of India