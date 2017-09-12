Lucknow: Second preparatory camp, which has just commenced in Lucknow, under former India captain Jude Felix, will have 37 members. The first camp was held in Bengaluru and lasted six weeks where about 50 prospects were pruned to 33.





Hockey India today announced a 37-Member Core Group for the Junior Men's National Coaching Camp which will take place at SAI, Lucknow from 11th September 2017 to 17th October 2017 to prepare for the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup (Junior Men).



During the course of the camp, selection trials will be conducted under the purview of Hockey India’s Director, High Performance, David John and Junior Men’s Team Head Coach Jude Felix, to pick the 18-member squad for the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup (Junior Men) that takes place from October 22th-29th, 2017 in Malaysia.



The group will work on important aspects of the game like their speed, agility, skill and understanding of the game along with team-play keeping in mind the prestigious 2020 Junior World Cup where the team will be defending their coveted crown.



“We have worked very hard in identifying the Junior Men’s Core Group in the past few months to carry on our development process which has given us a strong pool of players who can represent the country at the biggest stage. We believe that these players have the attributes required to go on and compete in India in future international tournaments. Our main focus right now is to train them and select the best to play at the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia next month under the guidance of Coach Jude Felix," said David John, Director, High Performance, Hockey India.



Junior Men Core Probables:



Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak (Steel Plant Sports Board), Tanuj Gulia (Hockey Haryana), Prashant Kumar Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), AS. Sentamizh Arasu (Services Sports Control Board)



Defenders: Suman Beck (Hockey Odisha), Harmanjit Singh (Hockey Punjab), Mandeep Mor (Hockey Haryana), Mohd. Faraz (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Prince (Punjab & Sind Bank), Pratap Lakra (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha)



Midfielders: Varinder Singh (Hockey Punjab), Sunny Malik (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Antil (Hockey Haryana), Yashdeep Siwach (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Singh (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Akshay Avasthi (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem (Manipur Hockey), Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy)



Forwards: Shilanand Lakra (Steel Plant Sports Board), Jai Prakash Patel (Steel Plant Sports Board), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey Punjab), Mohd. Saif Khan (Sports Authority of India), Raushan Kumar (Sports Authority of India), Abhishek (Hockey Haryana), Shivam Anand (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Mohd. Alishan (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sanjay (Hockey Chandigarh), Maninder Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Rahul (Services Sports Control Board), Anand Kumar Bara (Hockey Bihar), Rahul Shinde (Hockey Maharashtra), Venkatesh Kenche (Hockey Maharashtra), Kishore Arya (Delhi Hockey), Iktidar Ishrat (Uttar Pradesh Hockey)



