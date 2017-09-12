Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) have appointed Tim White to the position of National Women’s Junior Coach.



The key position within the HA athlete pathway will see him overseeing the development and transition of talented young athletes from the National Training Centre (NTC) programs around Australia into the HA High Performance Program based in Perth.





White was the Australia Jillaroos head coach at the 2016 Junior World Cup where the side claimed a bronze medal and is decorated in South Australian coaching ranks, where he also heads up the South Australia Sports Institute (SASI) Hockey Program.



Australia Women’s National Head Coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It’s pleasing Tim White is on board as National Junior Coach. He’s been involved with our NTC program through SASI for a number of years now.



“He’s an experienced hockey player in his own right and has a teaching background, which is fantastic. He has also shown he can coach with his success with the Junior World Cup team last year.



“He’s displayed over the last few years a real diligence in managing his program and we have full confidence he’ll do a terrific job in coordinating his athletes at SASI with the national program and being able to coordinate the National Junior Women’s program to further develop and bring through Australia’s next senior athletes.”



White will maintain his role as SASI head coach, while assuming the role as National Women’s Junior Coach.



White said: “I’m really excited to accept the role of National Women’s Junior Coach.



“I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to Head Coach the Jillaroos at the 2016 Junior World Cup after working with the National Junior Women for the previous 18 months.



“Now to be able to continue to work in a leadership role with the National Junior Women's program is a great opportunity.



“I see this role as a really important part of the Hockey Australia pathway. There’s a lot of great coaches around the country currently working in our programs and I look forward to working with these coaches to try to widen our talent base.”



White moved into the coaching pathway after a successful playing career which included being selected within Australian squads.



In March 2013, White transitioned into the role of Head Coach of the SASI Hockey Program after a 20-year teaching career at Pembroke School in Adelaide.



White’s progression into high performance coaching saw him originally receive a position as a Scholarship coach with the SASI Hockey program prior to leading his first Australian Hockey League campaign in 2013.



He is a multiple premiership-winning Premier League coach with Men’s and Women’s teams at a club level and has won Hockey SA Coach of the Year on multiple occasions. He has an excellent record coaching SA state teams at National Championships.



He has held numerous assistant coaching roles within HA developmental programs over several years, culminating in his appointment as the Australia Jillaroos head coach for the 2016 Junior World Cup in Chile, where he led the side to a bronze medal, marking the first time they had medalled at the tournament since 2001.



HA National Talent Pathway Manager Michael Crooks said: “Tim has demonstrated not just a high level of coaching delivery on the pitch during his time working in and around Hockey Australia’s national programs in recent years, but also a very strong ability to engage and support athletes and coaches right around the country to deliver the best possible development outcomes for our talented young athletes.



“We look forward to working with Tim, the SASI and Hockey SA to set up a rejuvenated Women’s National Junior program that will consolidate on the outstanding achievements from the 2016 Junior World Cup, by delivering athletes of an international standard into the HA High Performance Program.”



Hockey Australia media release