By BRIAN YONGA





Alex Nyawira of Technical University of Kenya (left) tackles Ian Lang'at of Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.



Debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) are definitely not enjoying their maiden season in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union me’s Premier League. Having won men’s second-tier league last season to secure promotion, TUK had vowed to take the Premier League by storm.





However, things have not gone according to plan and after 15 matches, the students find themselves at the bottom of the table with only one win and a paltry four points. They are the bookmakers’ favourites to go back down after a baptism of fire.



It was no different at the weekend as they kicked off their second leg campaign with a 1-0 loss to Parkroad Badgers at the City Park Stadium. It was their 13th loss of the season and with another 13 matches to play, they face a real battle in maintaining their top-flight status.



But why exactly has it gone wrong for the students? According to the club coach Peter Mwathe, his side’s inexperience is mostly to blame for their poor form this season.



“We have a number of players who have not played in this level of the league and they are still finding their feet. Problem is time is not on our side, we have got to learn first and win matches if we want to survive,” the coach said.



Mwathe is optimistic his side can survive the chop but admitted that it will be a gigantic task.



“The teams above us are also not consistent and that gives us hope that if we win matches we can save our season,” he added. TUK play USIU in their next match this Saturday.



Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCA-U), who lost 2-1 to USIU, occupy the second bottom place with 11 points, two behind 13th placed Chase Sailors.



The last two teams at the end of the season will be relegated to the men’s National League. The top three places remain unchanged with Kenya Police maintaining top spot with 40 points, seven ahead of second placed Butali Sugar Warriors.



Greensharks, who are third with 30 points, missed the chance to move level on points with Butali after they lost 2-1 to the 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi. Wazalendo, 3-1 winners over USIU and Sikh occupy fourth and fifth places respectively.



There was little change in the women’s Premier League with only two matches played. Former champions Sliders moved one spot into seventh after their 4-0 win over newcomers University of Nairobi.



UON remain bottom with a solitary point as they wait for their maiden win of the season.



