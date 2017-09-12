



Mumbai: South Central Railway (SCR), Secundrabad in splendid fashion rallied to put it across Indian Navy, Mumbai 3-1 in a Pool-A league match of the of the 13th PMC Bank-Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup All India Hockey Tournament, played at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate on Monday evening. Aiyappa P.R. (25th min & 70th min) and Raju Pal (40th) scored for the Secundrabad team, while Indian Navy scored through Jugraj Singh (8th min).





Earlier, Army XI, Bengaluru overcame MHAL President XI by an identical 3-1 margin after leading 1-0 at the end of the first session in a Pool-B league match. Bhinay Bhengra (33rd min), Sudhakar T.B. (45th) and Chandan Aind (69th) were on target for the Armymen, while beat MHAL President’s XI reduced the deficit through Manpreet Singh (68th).



The sailors started on a positive note as they launched a series of raids at the rival citadel and went ahead when Jugraj converted from their first penalty corner in the eight minute. But, South Central gradually got into their stride and kept attacking the Navy goal. They found success in the 25th minute through Aiyappa to level the scores.



After switching ends, Navy forged ahead when Raju Pal, who had a great day in office found the net with a precise reverse his from a tight angle in the 40th minute, before Aiyappa got his second goal and the team’s third in the final minute of the match.



Earlier in the afternoon, the fitter Army side played much below their best and were not able to assert their dominance against their younger opponents from Mumbai. After firing a couple of sorties at the rival goal initially the Army side finally found the net when Bhinay Bhengra scored from a pass from the right in the 33rd minute and they went into break with a slender 1-0 lead.



After the change of ends, the visitors continued to struggle in the humid conditions and doubled their lead when Sudhakar T.B. positioned near the right post deflected home Vinod Yadav’s long hit from the left.



The MHAL President outfit had a golden chance to cut the deficit when they were awarded a penalty stroke, but Mayur Patil pushed wide. The Mumbai side managed a goal late in the match through Manpreet Singh’s reverse hit in the 68th minute. But in the next minute the services side got an insurance goal scored by Chandan Aind.



Results - Pool-A: South Central Railway, Secundrabad (Aiyappa P.R. 25th, 70th, Raju Pal 40th) beat Indian Navy (Jugraj Singh 8th).

Pool-B: Army XI 3 (Bhinay Bhengra 33rd, Sudhakar T.B. 45th, Chandan Aind 69th) beat MHAL President’s XI 1 (Manpreet Singh 68th).



Tuesday schedule:



2.30 pm: Indian Oil vs Central Railway – Pool-B

4.30 pm: BPCL vs Punjab Police – Pool-A.



