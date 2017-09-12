



WKS Grunwald Poznan celebrated their 70th year anniversary of hockey with a big 12-0 win over KS Lipno Stęszew who were back in the top league for the first time in 17 years in Poland.





They were unable to match the standard of the Polish EHL representatives as Karol Majchrzak scored in the second and third minutes en route to a first half hat trick.



Szymon Hutek scored twice while there were further goals from Pawel Bratkowski, Artur Mikula, Adrian Krokosz, Maciej Poltaszewski, Mateusz Hulboj, Tomasz Dutkiewicz and Michal Poltaszewski.



The win was only one element of the celebrations. Together with the military agency, the Grunwald club organized the "Militaria in Sport" Festival which provided a range of attractions for allcomers and the local Poznan residents.



The event aimed to entertain and promote all of the club’s sports with a family fun day with football, athletics, archery, taekwondo and other sports on display.



Euro Hockey League media release