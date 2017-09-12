



SV Arminen got their EHL preparation off to the perfect start as they won the first ever Austria Super Cup title with a 5-2 win over WAC.



Right from the start, the national champions started in a dynamic, attacking style, putting pressure on their opponent. Patrick Schmidt scored the 1-0 from a penalty corner and, only two minutes later, Arminen captain Robert Bele made it two.





Alexander Bele and Lucas Loser were responsible for a 4-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, WAC came into the game, pulling two goals back in reply to one from Arminen.



Speaking about the win, player-coach Dariusz Rachwalski said: “It was a productive start for our team. Due to the recent European Championship, it was our first game with more or less a full squad.



“Therefore it was a good opportunity for us preparing for the EHL. Though we were efficient, our game didn't look fluent yet and we made too many unforced errors.



“Nevertheless, we're happy to start the season with a win and we congratulate WAC for the opening of their new hockey pitch.”



Euro Hockey League media release