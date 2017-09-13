Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today congratulates Hockeyroos goalkeeper Rachael Lynch on being announced as part of the Australian Sports Commission’s (ASC) Change The Game program.





Change The Game is an Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) program designed to enhance links between elite female athletes and corporate Australia.



BlueScope will partner the Change The Game 2017-18 program after a successful pilot in 2016-17.



Melbourne-born Lynch, 31, is one of 10 elite female athletes from nine different sports, who’ll be brought together with 10 business professionals for mutual learning and development opportunities over the next 12 months.



ASC CEO Kate Palmer said: “Change The Game is such an important program because it meets two of the ASC’s key objectives: promoting further growth of women’s sport and also enhancing the career pathway opportunities of our elite athletes.”



Change the Game athletes: Fiona Albert (Rowing), Alyce Burnett (Canoeing); Melissa Duncan (Athletics); Jessica Gallagher (Cycling); Belinda Hocking (Swimming); Rachael Lynch (Hockey); Lakeisha Patterson (Swimming); Ellyse Perry (Cricket); Rebecca Van Asch (Bowls); Jo Weston (Netball).



Hockey Australia media release