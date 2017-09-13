Austin Kurtanich





Penn State Midfielder Maddie Morano (7) protects the ball during the game against Wake Forrest at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Sunday Sep. 3, 2017. Penn State defeated Wake Forrest 6-0. Photo: Amanda Thieu



No. 2 Penn State did what it was supposed to do against an over-matched Bucknell squad.





The Nittany Lions dominated both facets of the game, defeated the Bison 5-1.



Bucknell held its own in the first half, holding Penn State to one goal and eight shots as it vied for the upset.



Maddie Morano notched the only Penn State goal of the first 35 minutes, scoring her first goal of the season about midway through the half.



Penn State picked up the intensity towards the closing moments of the first half, with four chances to score. None found the back of the cage.



The intesnity carried into the locker room and they came out strong after halftime. The Nittany Lions held onto their momentum for the duration of the game, as the Bison fell back on their heels.



In under two minutes after the start of the half the Nittany Lions were already celebrating a remarkable backhanded goal by Moira Putsch. The flood gates seemed to open after this.



Three minutes later Penn State found more success on a loose ball that was put away by Aurelia Meijer during penalty shot.



The Bisons seemed flustered, not having an answer to the Nittany Lion offense they began to attack the ball more aggressively.



This was the cause for another penalty shot resulting in a fourth Penn State goal scored by Gini Bramley



Bucknell called for a timeout after the fourth unanswered goal, and came out looking collected. They began a counter-attack as an answer to the in stride Penn State offense, and came away with a goal after recovering a loose ball in front of the net.



The Bison evened things out as the second half wore on, but the damage was done.



Penn State would score one more goal in a penalty shot and close the game with 21 shots on goal, compared to five from Bucknell.



