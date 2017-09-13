Pravin Narain



ORGANISERS of the 2017 Marist Eastgate Memorial Tournament received a sponsorship of $13,000 from the sponsors Geotech Drilling International at the Fijian National Hockey Centre in Suva yesterday.





The company also handed the new jerseys to the Marist men's team for the tournament.



Marist Hockey Club president Peni Sigabalavu said he was looking forward to a successful tournament.



"We thank Geotech Drilling International for their continued support towards the tournament as this is the 23rd year of the tournament," he said.



"This is the event we always look forward to and in terms of the preparation, everything is on track.



"We are getting teams from Cakudrove, Levuka, and Ba. We are happy that a good mix of teams are coming for the tournament and will give their best to win title at stake. We have also been given new jerseys by the Geotech Drilling International this year."



Geotech Drilling International managing director Gary Barnett said they were happy to be associated with the tournament over the past three years.



"This is our fourth year to sponsor the tournament and when I started off the first year and I had never sponsored hockey before and I really enjoyed watching the games over the four days and it grew from there," he said.



"Unfortunately, Marist has never won in the last four years and we are hoping to be lucky. The competition is very good that anybody can win it."



The tournament will be played from September 29 to October 1 at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.



The Fiji Times