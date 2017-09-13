Paulini Ratulailai



FIJI national women's five-a-side hockey coach Allison Dutta says opportunities given to local players is aimed to expose them in the international competitions.





Dutta has short-listed 15 players for the trials as they prepare for the Inter-Continental Hockey 5-a-side tournament to held in Sydney in October.



"Out of the 15 players we have six players who represented Fiji in the South Pacific Games in 2015.



"We will cut down our squad to nine players before selecting the final five so we're urging our local players to make a stand for themselves," Dutta said.



"We're getting our national men's team to give us a run to test our fitness level and prepare us for that competition," Dutta said.



The Fiji Times