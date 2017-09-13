

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Great news for hockey fans with the 2017 Ford National Hockey League medal games to be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.





The Women’s K Cup Final and Men’s Challenge Shield Final, along with respective bronze medal games will be streamed live simultaneously on the Hockey NZ Facebook page (facebook.com/hockeynz) and in full high definition on YouTube (youtube.com/user/TheBlackSticks).



Games will also be available to replay on demand immediately afterwards.



Everyone who likes the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page or has subscribed to the YouTube channel will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



This year the Ford NHL will be played under a new format which puts greater emphasis on exciting high stakes matches.



The event encompasses nine days of action from 16-24 September at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington, with the new structure aligning with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) model which sees New Zealand’s eight regions split into two pools ahead of a cross-over finals phase.



Pools have been classified based on last year’s placings with each team playing each of the other three sides to determine their seeding going into a must-win quarter final against a team from the other pool.



Reigning Challenge Shield (Men) winners Midlands and K Cup champions Canterbury Cats (Women) come into the tournament as the top seeded sides.



Single entry tickets will be available for purchase at the gate each day.



The 2017 Ford National Hockey League is proudly supported by Ford, Educare, Trilliant Trust, NZCT, Wellington City Council and Wellington Hockey.



CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Ford National Hockey League



FORD NHL FINALS SCHEDULE – LIVE ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE



SUNDAY 24th SEPTEMBER, WELLINGTON



9:00am, Women’s Bronze Medal Match

11:00am, Men’s Bronze Medal Match

1:00pm, Women’s K Cup Final

3:00pm, Men’s Challenge Shield Final



Hockey New Zealand Media release