The Euro Hockey League will trial a new points system for the upcoming season among a number of new innovations for the 2017/18 season.





The new points system will follow along the same lines at the Hockey India League with field goals and a penalty stroke goal that did not result from a penalty corner earning two points. Every penalty corner and every goal from a penalty stroke that came about from a penalty corner will earn one point.



The new scoring system

* For every Field Goal and a Penalty Stroke Goal scored in a match NOT resulting from a Penalty Corner = 2 Points

* For every Penalty Corner scored in a match = 1 Point

* For every goal scored from a Penalty Stroke resulting from a Penalty Corner situation = 1 Point

* In a shoot-out competition a goal from a direct Shoot-out and a Penalty Stroke = 1 Point



2nd match at KO16

In the second change to the EHL format, the losers of the eight KO16 matches will also play a second match (EHL ranking matches) in the same Easter weekend to determine which teams will be ranked joint ninth and joint 13th in the EHL.



All teams will therefore play two matches over the Easter weekend in Rotterdam with teams playing either on Friday and Sunday or on Saturday and Monday. In these four EHL ranking matches, there will be no video umpire.



Video umpire

During the matches where a Video Umpire is available (KO16 onwards), teams will have one video referral per match as per the FIH Regulations. During any shoot-out series, however, no Video Referral will be available. This means team and umpires may not ask the video umpire for a decision during any shoot-out series as there are three on-pitch umpires who can make a joint decision.



These three regulations apply only to EHL and will be implemented on a pilot basis for the 2017/18 season. The FIH has approved the changes and the EHL regulations will be updated in the upcoming weeks.



The first time these rules will come into force will be at the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona from October 6-8, 2017 at the Pau Negre Stadium. There, 12 teams from 12 different countries will battle it out in four groups of three for a ticket to next Easter's KO16 in Rotterdam.



Euro Hockey League media release