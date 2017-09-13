Sudheendra Tripathi



MUMBAI: Memories of the ill-fated match between Punjab Police and Indian Airlines in the final of the Aga Khan tournament at Bombay Gymkhana in 1995 are still fresh in the minds of hockey lovers in the city. Punjab Police's towering defender Jagdev Singh had attacked former India captain Shakeel Ahmed, who had to be hospitalized with serious injuries. The final had to be stopped as players of both teams got into a scuffle and Punjab Police had to escape to safety with the Mumbai crowd getting involved. The crowd which had invaded the pitch vented their ire on the Punjab Police players.





A decade later in 2005, former India forward Deepak Thakur was at the receiving end of the Punjab Police players. This time around it was Kamalpreet Singh, also a former India international, who had seriously injured the star India forward who was part of the Indian Oil team in a Super League match of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh hockey tournament in New Delhi. Thakur had to be hospitalized following multiple injuries to his face and hands.



Following those two nasty incidents and a few more skirmishes here and there in between, Punjab Police had gained a notorious reputation of playing tough, aggressive and, mostly, violent hockey. As a result, organisers of hockey leagues around the country stopped inviting Punjab Police to their tournaments.



The trend, though, is on the verge of a change. And the man at the helm of that change is Surjit Singh, who has been the coach of Punjab Police for a decade now. Incidentally, Surjit, who is now an inspector, was part of the Punjab Police team that engaged in the brawl with the Indian Airlines players in the '95 Aga Khan final.



"It was our mistake," he admitted recalling the incident."What happened should definitely not have happened," he added.



On Tuesday, Punjab Police played their first competitive game in almost five years. They defeated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 1-0 in a Pool A game of the 13th edition of the PMC Bank-Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium. And true to their intent, none of the Punjab Police players were booked. They played to the whistle and behaved impeccably on the field.



The last time they played a competitive tournament was five years back in Nainital. Sadly, despite winning the match 4-1, Punjab Police players got into a scuffle yet again and were banned from competitive hockey.



"This is the first tournament we are playing in five years," informed Surjit. "But from now, our aim will be to play clean, competitive hockey .We are in the process of dissociating ourselves from our reputation of exponents of `rough' hockey. Hockey India has also become very strict. The moment a player gets a few cards, the concerned player is summoned by Hockey India and is asked to explain his acts. The other big thing in changing the attitude of the players is the Hockey India League. If a player is banned then he is in danger of missing the Hockey India League. So yeah, these factors have contributed towards the change in our approach," Surjit explained.



The Punjab Police management is keen not only to remedy their damaged reputation, they are also focussed on once again becoming a force in hockey. The management have not only recruited fresh young talent, they have also offered them jobs. Among the new recruits, nine of them have been offered jobs of constables, four of the new recruits have been hired as sub-inspectors, while six of them have been offered jobs of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).



In addition, India internationals Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh have also joined the squad. Clearly, Punjab Police are moving in the right direction.



The Times of India