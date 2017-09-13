After a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the 5-match hockey series, Pakistan's Development Squad had their second consecutive win over the hosts Oman in the third tie at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat.





The visitors remained well in control of the proceedings and scored a goal in all the quarters. Oman scored their only goal in the third quarter to make it 1-3.

Development squad's defender Mubashar Ali was named Man of Match.



Pakistan Development Squad: 4 (AwaisuRehman, Aamir Ali, Shajeeh Ahmed & Mubashar Ali)

Oman: 1 (Basim Khatir Rajab)



After three matches, Pakistan Development Squad leads 2-0 in the five match series



Fourth match on Wednesday



PHF Media release