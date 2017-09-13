Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan Development Squad in Easy 4-1 win over Oman

Published on Wednesday, 13 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 8
After a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the 5-match hockey series, Pakistan's Development Squad had their second consecutive win over the hosts Oman in the third tie at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat.



The visitors remained well in control of the proceedings and scored a goal in all the quarters.  Oman scored their only goal in the third quarter  to make it 1-3.
Development squad's defender Mubashar Ali was named Man of Match.

Pakistan Development Squad: 4 (AwaisuRehman, Aamir Ali, Shajeeh Ahmed & Mubashar Ali)
Oman: 1 (Basim Khatir Rajab)

After three matches, Pakistan Development Squad leads 2-0 in the five match series

Fourth match on Wednesday

PHF Media release

