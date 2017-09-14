COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - For the first time in more than 30 years, the United States of America will welcome back the pinnacle of sporting events to American soil. The International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s evaluation commission formally awarded the city of Los Angeles as hosts of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in a vote today at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru.





Alongside the approval of Paris as hosts of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the return of The Games to the United States leaves ample opportunity for USA Field Hockey in the decade to come.



What it means for USA Field Hockey?



A once in a generation opportunity lays ahead for athletes across the country, to inspire Americans and to grow the game of field hockey alongside the LA 2028 and United States Olympic Committee (USOC). It also means developing a legacy in the greater Los Angeles area and Southern California in venues, programs and events to increase participation at the youth level. Most importantly, it means the ever-aspiring young field hockey player now has the incredible chance to represent Team USA at home.



The U.S. Men’s National Team?



Southern California remains a hot bed of support for men’s field hockey and the USMNT. An Olympic Bid in that epicenter gives USA Field Hockey a prime opportunity to impact interest among boys picking up and playing field hockey. In turn LA 2028 also means expanding the game all along the west coast and across the country.



For the aspiring youth who want to become Olympians?



The ever-aspiring young field hockey player now has an incredible chance to represent Team USA at home. As the excitement for Los Angeles continues to grow in the coming months and years, young athletes as young as six years-old will have more opportunities to not only get into the sport, but to also grow through our Olympic Development Pipeline initative, the Futures Program. The next athletes that will walk into the stadium at the Opening Ceremony will come through this program.



Growing the Game?



Contribute to USA’s Olympic Dream! The challenge at USA Field Hockey is to ensure we are well coordinated with an engaging game plan to leverage hosting the Olympic Games at home. This strategy means working with all of our stakeholders of the sport, while delivering more programs ever before in the Golden State. This is not just about athletes. In just under 11 years from now, players, coaches, umpires and volunteers will have the chance to shine on the biggest field hockey stage within our borders.



Looking forward…



We will look back over 10 years from now at this moment. 2028 may seem like a long way off here in 2017, but our strategy in the present will determine engagement among our sport community, and put field hockey in a higher, stronger state in the future. Many new faces will be representing the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams by our work right now and in the coming years. Who will be reading this in 2017? What about seeing our work in 2020? In 2024? Our goal is to exceed our own expectations, inspire those next National Team players and make the game of field hockey one of the most anticipated chants of “USA” in the heart of Los Angeles.



USFHA media release