The first round of the Irish EY Hockey League, due to take place on Saturday, September 16, has been postponed following a meeting of the competition’s Working Group on Wednesday evening.





In their letter confirming the cancellation of the games, the Working group stated that, at this stage, there were no umpire appointments in place for the weekend and so no club was in a position “to fulfil the regulations in respect of contacting the umpires to confirm match details”.



The EYHL working group had proposed a contingency plan to see if clubs could source umpires themselves but there were not enough confirmed officials in place to see a full series of games go ahead, leading to the blanket postponement.



“In response to the proposed contingency plan, a number of clubs identified umpires and also a number of umpires contacted the WG confidentially with availability. However, there are not enough umpires to cover the entire weekend programme.



“The WG considered all the facts available at this time including:

– the other preparation and planning activities and costs that clubs have in the run up to the match (hotel bookings, food, match program costs, etc.).

– the potential for a divisive situation to occur between clubs if only some games were to be played



“The decision of the WG is regretably that this weekend’s programme of matches will have to be postponed as the clubs have not been notified of their appointed umpires for their matches.



“We hope that your club, your players, members and sponsors appreciate that this has been a difficult decision and has not been made lightly. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with respect to the following week’s programme.”



The Hook