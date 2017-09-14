

Australian Tim Deavin, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, will join Canterbury in the national tournament in Wellington this weekend. GETTY IMAGES



Aussie veteran Tim Deavin shouldn't have to say too much when he meets his new Canterbury Cavaliers men's team-mates for the first time this weekend.



This is one of those situations where inputting details into a search engine spits out no shortage of goodies. Deavin, a dual Olympian who has played 138 games for Australia, has been recruited as a replacement for the Cavaliers original international guest player Glenn Turner ahead of the National Hockey League tournament in Wellington on September 16-24.



Cavaliers coach Andrew Hastie was forced to sift through his contacts book when Australian Turner suffered a hamstring injury at training, and was satisfied he got a suitable replacement in midfielder/defender Deavin.



And as far as resumes go, Deavin's makes for good reading. Based in Perth, the 33 year old has been playing for Tasmania in the Australian domestic competition.



He was in the victorious world cup team in 2014, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, claimed gold at the Champions Trophy in 2011 and has recently been contracted to the Ranchi Rays in India.



"We are very lucky to get him," Hastie said. "As soon as Glenn was ruled out I got onto my contacts in Australia. It is crucial we get a quality player - he is very versatile. He will meet us at the tournament for the first time; that is the way it is with international players.



"You don't usually get much time with them because they are contracted and working (elsewhere)."



Although his international career appears to be over, with new Kookaburra coach Colin Batch stating earlier this year he was aiming to blood younger players ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Deavin, who played for Midlands in 2014 and was named the NHL player of the year, still has plenty to offer.



"We actually lost to Midlands in the semifinal that year, in a penalty shoot-out, and Tim played extremely well," Hastie added.



In terms of paying to get Deavin to New Zealand, Hastie said Canterbury "assisted in that area" when it came to providing finance.



Last year Canterbury lost to Midlands in the final. Their first game in the tournament is against Northland.



Unlike previous seasons, when the longer format enabled teams to train on a regular basis before weekend games, the compressed format means coaches, players and their analysts must quickly adjust to a quick turnaround. "It's a part of life, just have to deal with it and get on with it," Deavin said.



Canterbury Cavaliers: David Brydon, George Connell, Lawrence Darling, George Enersen, Nick Findlay, Hamish Findlay, Cam Hayde, Angus Hazlett, Hugh Hendrickson, Xavier Hey, Declan Keaney, Sam Lane, Dom Newman, Jason Niles, Bryan Schofield, Brad Shaw, Trent Summers, Tim Deavin (international guest player).



