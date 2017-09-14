PR Sreejesh has been out of the fray for five months due to a knee injury during the Azlan Shah Cup earlier in the year. He has since traveled with the Indian team for the Junior Hockey World Cup that they won.





PR Sreejesh is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the SAI centre in Bengaluru with his team mates. (Source: File)



India’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels that sharing his experiences with youngsters is as good for him as it is for them. “I think it’s important for me to share my experiences with the younger players and give them feedback on their performances. That also helps me in improving my game as I can also learn from them. When I come back on the field, I will know where I need to make improvements,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.





Sreejesh has been out of the fray for five months due to a knee injury during the Azlan Shah Cup earlier in the year. He has since travelled with the Indian junior hockey team for the Junior World Cup that they won. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the SAI centre in Bengaluru with his team mates.



“It feels good to be back at the national camp and starting some light training with my teammates. When you are with your team, you get the right motivation to work hard every day and get back to the field quickly,” Sreejesh said.



He expressed confidence that India will only improve under the stewardship of new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who replaced sacked Roelant Oltmans. “With a new coach in place now, this team will take a new direction. While moving up the ranks and maintaining consistency remains constant, I am sure along with me, all the players in the camp are looking forward to continuing to put the hard work and aim for better results under chief coach Marijne,” he said



Indian Express