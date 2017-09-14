Ben Somerford







Kookaburras midfielder Casey Hammond and former Hockeyroos captain Madonna Blyth have won the major awards at Hockey WA’s Annual Dinner on Wednesday night.





Hammond, who is currently preparing for the Australian Hockey League in Melbourne, claimed the 2017 Olympians’ Medal after a strong season for Curtin University in the WA Men’s Premier League.



Retired Hockeyroos midfielder Blyth took home the Charlesworth Medal for the best and fairest player in the WA Women’s Premier League with Old Haleians.



Blyth, who played for Australia 342 times, coached Old Haleians to the Preliminary Final in her first season too, before their loss to Victoria Park Xavier on Saturday.



Hockeyroos forward Kathryn Slattery won the Jackie Pereira Top Goalscorer Award for Women after scoring 17 goals.



Australia goalkeeper Ashlee Wells won the Just Hockey Fairest and Best Goalkeeper Award for Women.



Hockeyroo Georgia Wilson claimed the Rechelle Hawkes Youth Player of the Year Award.



Winners:



Just Hockey Fairest and Best Goalkeeper Award (Women):

ASHLEE WELLS (NORTH COAST RAIDERS HOCKEY CLUB)



Just Hockey Fairest and Best Goalkeeper Award (Men):

ED CHITTLEBOROUGH (OLD GUILDFORD MUNDARING HOCKEY CLUB)



Eric Pearce Top Goalscorer Award for Men:

LIAM FLYNN (OLD HALEIANS HOCKEY CLUB)



Jackie Pereira Top Goalscorer Award for Women:

KATHRYN SLATTERY (WESLEY SOUTH PERTH HOCKEY CLUB)



Rechelle Hawkes Youth Player of the Year Award:

GEORGIA WILSON (VICTORIA PARK XAVIER HOCKEY CLUB)



Paul Gaudoin Youth Player of the Year Award:

ALEXANDER FRASER (OLD AQUINIANS HOCKEY CLUB)



2017 Charlesworth Medal:

MADONNA BLYTH (OLD HALEIANS HOCKEY CLUB)



2017 Olympians’ Medal:

CASEY HAMMOND (CURTIN UNIVERSITY HOCKEY CLUB)



Hockey Australia media release