AHL - ACT History

Published on Thursday, 14 September 2017 10:00
The last 3 years of ACT's AHL

Holly MacNeil



The Canberra Lakers team finished eighth in the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament.



They went up against Tasmania for seventh spot but unfortunately lost 4–1. Andrew Monte got highest goal scorer for the Lakers with 5 goals throughout the tournament.

In 2015, they came sixth and went down horrifically to NSW losing 7–0. Troy Sutherland scored 3 goals during the tournament and got top goal scorer for the team.

In 2014, Lakers came seventh where they went up against SA Hotshots winning 8–0. Turner, Kershaw and Davidson all scored 2 goals each during that game. Glenn Turner got the most goals scored in the Lakers side throughout that tournament.

The Canberra Strikers finished fourth in the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament. They made it into the bronze medal match but unfortunately lost to NSW, 2–1.

Naomi Evans and Laura Gray scored the most goals in the team with 4 goals each.

In 2015, they made it into the bronze medal match and were again unsuccessful as they went down to NSW, 3–1.

Anna Flanagan and Laura Gray were the top goal scorers for the team in 2015, with 3 goals each.

In 2014, the Strikers fought for fifth place in a game against SA. They won the game 1–0 with Katie Gillis scoring. Gillis, Gray and Evans all finished as top goal scorers for the team with 4 goals each.

Hockey Australia media release

