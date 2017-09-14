Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan's Development Squad defeats Oman 4-2- to win the series

Published on Thursday, 14 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
In the series' fourth match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat, Pakistan's development squad defeated the hosts Oman 4-2 victory.



With this win, they also sealed the  5 match series. The development Squad have now won three consecutive matches after drawing the opening encounter.

But the Pakistanis had to dig deep for this series clincher.

The Omanis surprised everyone, going two goals up in the first quarter. The visitors fought back gallantly. It was all even when the hooter sounded to signal the end of the first half. Samiullah and Mubashir were the scorers

Pakistan's development squad added two more goals through skipper Shajeeh Ahmed & Atiq in the second half to finish the match at 4-2.

Fifth (last) match) on Friday

PHF Media release

