In the series' fourth match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat, Pakistan's development squad defeated the hosts Oman 4-2 victory.





With this win, they also sealed the 5 match series. The development Squad have now won three consecutive matches after drawing the opening encounter.



But the Pakistanis had to dig deep for this series clincher.



The Omanis surprised everyone, going two goals up in the first quarter. The visitors fought back gallantly. It was all even when the hooter sounded to signal the end of the first half. Samiullah and Mubashir were the scorers



Pakistan's development squad added two more goals through skipper Shajeeh Ahmed & Atiq in the second half to finish the match at 4-2.



Fifth (last) match) on Friday



PHF Media release