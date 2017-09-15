Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Teamer side ad
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

Finals tickets on sale now for World League

Published on Friday, 15 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments


Photo: Planet Hockey

Finals tickets have been released and are now on sale for the Hockey World League Final at the Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland from 17-26 November.



Grab your mates, bring the kids and enjoy a great night out with food trucks, bars, DJs, face painting, loads of shopping specials from hockey retailers and of course the world’s best teams fighting for the Hockey World League title.

Ticket prices start from just $13 and are selling fast, so make sure you secure your seat.

CLICK HERE to buy finals tickets now!

Want to get in before the rush?

Catch all the action from some of the best seats in the house with an amazing hospitality experience.

With epic views and access to the First XI Lounge, President's Club and exclusive functions, this is the best way to experience the event in style.

Hospitality packages to all games, including finals, are available now.

CLICK HERE to view Hospitality Experiences

Hockey New Zealand Media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.