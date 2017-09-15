



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14







DII: No. 1 East Stroudsburg vs No. 8 LIU Post | 4 p.m. ET

LIU Post started off its season strong by posting back-to-back wins. Last Saturday, they opened the 2017 campaign with a 7-0 victory over the University of New Haven. The following Tuesday, the Pioneers defeated Southern Connecticut State University, 4-1. LIU Post will look to continue its winning streak when they take on East Stroudsburg this Thursday. East Stroudsburg is ranked No. 1 in this week’s NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll after improving to 4-0 overall this season. The Warriors defeated previously top-ranked Shippensburg 2-0 last week and has outscored their first four opponents, 15-1.



DIII: Stevenson vs Goucher | 7 p.m. ET

Stevenson University is now 2-1 overall after suffering a hard fought 3-1 loss to Washington (Md.) last Saturday. The Mustangs' skilled underclassmen helped keep them throughout game but they were unable to capture the win. Stevenson looks to have a quick start versus Goucher this Thursday, as Goucher will look to close the gap between wins and losses. The Gophers are coming off a tough 10-2 loss to Gwynedd Mercy Griffins. Goucher will aim to focus on their defensive intent in their upcoming games.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15







DI: No. 24 Rutgers vs Cornell | 5 p.m. ET

After back-to-back losses last week, Rutgers want to get back on track with a pair of wins this weekend. A four game winning streak was cut short this past weekend losing to Princeton University on Friday and St. Joseph’s University of Sunday. The Scarlet Knights are now 4-2 overall this season. Although they lost their last two games, they had an impressive win over Old Dominion early this season. Cornell will put its winning streak on the line when take on No. 24 Rutgers Friday. With a 4-0 overall record, Cornell is off to its best start since the 2009 season and also posted three consecutive shutouts to start the 2017 campaign. Watch this game to find out if Cornell will remain undefeated or if Rutgers will end the Big Red’s winning streak.



DI: No. 8 Michigan vs Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET

No. 8 Michigan will open Big Ten Conference play against in-state rival Michigan State this Friday. The match-up between these two teams will finish a five-game home stand for Michigan. Michigan is 4-2 overall this season including wins over two top ranked ACC teams, North Carolina and Wake Forest. The Wolverines will look to use their depth in scoring and strong goalkeeping to help them beat Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off a tough weekend in which they lost back-to-back games against top ranked opponents. The Spartans suffered a 3-2 loss to ODU on Friday and a 6-1 loss to Virginia on Sunday. Michigan State will look to bounce back by getting its first win over a top ranked opponent this season.







DIII: Rhodes vs Johns Hopkins | 5 p.m. ET

Johns Hopkins' three game winning streak came to an end last Sunday when they fell 4-1 to St. John Fisher. The first loss of the season dropped John Hopkins to 3-1 overall but they will continue a four-game home stand on Friday, September 15 against Rhodes. Hopkins will look to strike early and capitalize on its opportunities if they hope to come away with a victory. Last weekend, Rhodes suffered a 3-1 loss to Wittenberg University before rebounding with a 5-0 shutout victory over DePauw University. After last week’s win, Rhodes improved to 2-1 overall this season and will try to continue its dominant scoring performance from last game when they take on Johns Hopkins.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16



DI: No. 7 North Carolina vs No. 10 Boston College | 12 p.m. ET

North Carolina dropped three spots in the NFHCA DI Coaches Poll after losing to No. 16 Wake Forest 3-1 last Friday. The Tar Heels quickly bounced back to defeat Appalachian State 6-1 on Sunday, with four different players scoring and a total of 21 players seeing playing time. UNC will look to use its diversity and depth when it takes on No. 10 Boston College on Saturday. With the win over Appalachian State, the Tar Heels improved to 4-2 overall as Boston College shared a similar fate to UNC this past weekend. The Eagles lost 6-0 to Syracuse on Friday and then defeated Providence 4-0 on Sunday. Boston College improved to 5-1 overall, including three wins over top ranked Albany, Northwestern and Maryland.



DI: No. 3 Syracuse vs No.16 Wake Forest | 1 p.m. ET

Syracuse remains one of the few undefeated teams left in Division I field hockey. The Orange are 7-0 overall this season set a new program record this past weekend for consecutive shutouts in its 2-0 win over No. 21 Albany on Sunday. They also have yet to give up a goal on the season. In the match against Albany, the Orange didn’t allow a single shot on goal for the fourth time this season. Wake Forest is coming off a big weekend after notching two 3-1 victories including an underdog win over top ranked North Carolina. Will Syracuse remain undefeated or will Wake Forest take down another top tanked opponent?



DII: Millersville vs Seton Hill | 11 a.m. ET

Millersville opened their 2017 campaign strong with two wins but their strong start was cut short when they were defeated 6-1 by top ranked Shippensburg. The six-goal performance for Shippensburg marked the most goals scored against Millersville in a game since October 16, 2008. Millersville will look to get back on track this weekend when they take on Seton Hill this Saturday. After last Tuesday's win over Mercyhurst University, Seton Hill improved to 2-3 overall this season. The Griffins showed their grittiness in their 3-2 win over Mercyhurst by scoring the game winner in the last 47 seconds of play.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17







DI: No. 2 Penn State vs No. 6 Delaware | 1 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two top ranked teams will be the game to watch in Division I field hockey this weekend. No. 2 Penn State will look to remain one of four undefeated teams left in Division I when they take on defending National Champions No. 6 Delaware this Sunday at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Penn State is 5-0 overall this season with four of those wins being over top ranked opponents. The Nitty Lions are coming off three consecutive shutout victories. Delaware is 5-1 overall this season with their only loss being against top ranked Louisville. The loss ended Delaware’s 20-game winning streak and since the loss, the Hens have bounced back by winning their last four games.



DI: No. 22 American vs Drexel | 1 p.m. ET

Drexel will look to get back in the winning margin this weekend when they take on No. 22 American this Sunday. After last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Lafayette, Drexel dropped to 3-3 on the season overall. The Dragons will aim to have a quick start and score early to put American under pressure. American is 4-2 overall after topping Towson 5-0 last Sunday. They will make their home debut this weekend and will look to defend their home turf. A pair of wins will help the Eagles continue to try and move up in the NFHCA rankings.



DII: No. 9 Merrimack vs Pace | 2 p.m. ET

Pace field hockey is off to a great start with a three-game winning streak. The Setters will look to remain undefeated in play when they square off against Merrimack this Sunday. Pace's first two games were dominant displays of scoring as they defeated Saint Thomas Aquinas College 6-0 in their season opener and Southern Connecticut State University 5-1. After a disappointing season opening 2-1 loss to No. 2 East Stroudsburg, Merrimack has managed to bounce back with three straight wins. They recently defeated American International 3-1 last week. The Navy and Gold tallied three unanswered goals over the first 17 minutes of the second half, erasing a 1-0 halftime deficit.



* DI Rankings are based off NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll (Posted September 12, 2017)

** DII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll (Posted August 29,2017)

*** DIII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division III Coaches Poll (Posted September 12, 2017)



USFHA media release