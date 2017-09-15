By Ashford Jackman





LEADING SCORER: Teague Marcano, left, in action for Trinidad and Tobago against hosts the United States during the recent Pan Am Hockey Cup in Philadelphia. Marcano leads in goals for the Malvern Under-19 Boys team at the National Indoor Hockey Championships which conclude this weekend at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.



MALVERN and Queen's Park (QPCC) will do battle for the Open Men's title when the curtain falls on the 2017 National Indoor Hockey Championships on Sunday evening at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.





Magnolia and Paragon will dispute the Open Women's title just before the men's final; the two Open division championship games will bring to a close the final weekend of competition.



Play starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with a packed schedule of 16 games, including competition in the Trinity Men's division and the Under-19 Boys semi-finals. On Sunday, a nine-game schedule also starts at 9 a.m. and the tournament climaxes with the Under-19 Boys and Girls finals, the Trinity Men's final and the Open Women's and Men's championship games.



Trinidad & Tobago Express