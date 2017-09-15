

Capital's Blair Hilton was a key man in their 2015 national title and after missing last year for the Rio Olympics, returns for their latest title bid on home turf. HEATH JOHNSON/PHOTOSPORT



After a decade of National Hockey League campaigns and 167 caps for the Black Sticks, Blair Hilton is well accustomed to winging it this time of year.





Capital's key man as they chase a repeat of their 2015 national title, starting in Wellington on Saturday, Hilton was yet to meet their 18th and final squad member, Australian age-group rep Oscar Wookey, two days out.



With five Auckland-based players including Hilton, Wookey jetting in from Melbourne on the recommendation of former Black Stick Phil Burrows, Englishmen Luke Ramli and Peter Millar and Dutchman Daan Jongejan it's a task for coach Hemant Lala to whip up some magic in a hurry like he did two years ago.





Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith will be an important figure for Capital's women in the NHL in Wellington in the next nine days. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



Especially after just one leadup camp in Taupo last weekend, and 10 different faces from last year's fifth-placed team.



"It's been a process of getting to know everyone and how we want to play, but a lot of us have played numerous campaigns for Capital so it's nothing new. We're just trying to fast track everything a bit more than the other teams who've been preparing for the last two months," Hilton said.



A year ago the NHL was ravaged by Rio Olympics absentees including Hilton. Capital started slowly in their title defence and never recovered, as Midlands lifted the Challenge Shield with a 3-1 win over Canterbury in the final.



Most Black Sticks will be there this time, chasing Oceania Cup spots, although Capital are missing two of theirs: Stephen Jenness and Jake Smith who are plying their trade in Belgium. Veteran goalkeeper Kyle Pontifex is also unavailable in a significant blow.



For all that, Hilton - back to full fitness in Auckland's club competition after suffering a hamstring injury in Belgium - knows they can trouble most sides on home turf over the nine days.



"I've watched a few practice games of the teams up north and I definitely think we can compete with anyone. It's quarterfinals this year so you've got to win three games and then you're champions. We have the team to do it. I wouldn't say we're the favourites but everyone's pretty confident we have the ability to win."



The format change means fewer matches, which 27-year-old Hilton quips is good for the "old fellas". Three pool matches, starting with a tough one against North Harbour at 2.30pm Saturday, determine seedings for Thursday's quarterfinals then it's straight knockout.



That's good for Capital and won't punish slow starters. Two years ago in Whangarei, Capital lost their last pool match 5-1 to Midlands to cling on to the fourth semifinal spot, then toppled Auckland and pipped Southern in a shootout in the decider to lift the Challenge Shield.



Captain Dane Lett concurred with Hilton. "We've definitely got the group who are capable of winning it."



Capital's women, coached by Hugh Rosemergy, also finished fifth last year as Canterbury beat North Harbour 3-2 in the decider.



They have 11 of that squad back, with Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith and goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon bolstering their lineup. An interesting addition is international guest player Amy Lawton, at just 15 a star of the Australian schoolgirls' team.



Capital women hit the first ball of the tournament, in the 10.45am opener against Auckland, and play the same quarterfinal format as the men.



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League at National Hockey Stadium, Wellington



Pool play: Saturday till Wednesday. Quarterfinals: Thursday. Finals day: Sunday



Men, pool A: Midlands (defending champions), North Harbour, Capital, Southern. Pool B: Canterbury, Central, Auckland, Northland.



Capital men: Seb Buddle, Nick Finlayson, Conor Gilchrist, Blair Hilton, Jared Jones, Daan Jongejan, Mick Lammers, Trent Lett, Dane Lett, Peter Millar, Harry Miskimmin, Sam Miskimmin, Luke Ramli, Brad Read, Max Ruffell, Alex Shaw, Ben van Woerkom, Oscar Wookey. Coach: Hemant Lala.



Women, pool A: Canterbury (defending champions), Auckland, Capital, Southern. Pool B: North Harbour, Midlands, Northland, Central.



Capital women: Amy Lawton, Amy Smit, Aniwaka Roberts, Bronie Edwards, Caitlin Procter, Charlotte Eastman, Estelle Macadre, Esther Chan, Felicity Reidy, Grace O'Hanlon, Imogen Neil, Jess Chisholm, Kelsey Smith, Kiriana Wairau-Hunter, Lydia Velzian, Michael O'Connor, Rachel Lilley, Ruby Logan. Coach: Hugh Rosemergy.



Stuff