

Olivia Merry will skip Canterbury's title defence to give her injured finger a chance to heal ahead of her duties with the Black Sticks. GETTY IMAGES



The Canterbury Cats women's team are unlikely to get too many sympathetic glances in the wake of Olivia Merry's enforced withdrawal from the National Hockey League tournament.





Because that's the breaks when you head to Wellington to prepare to defend your title.



Injury has forced Black Sticks representative Merry to join Catherine Tinning, also a strike forward, on the sidelines. Tinning, who has been replaced by Georgie Mackay-Stewart, withdrew a couple of weeks ago. Merry's vacant spot has been filled by Margo Willis.



"She (Merry) has injured a finger and been struggling with it for a few weeks now, and with the New Zealand stuff coming up they couldn't risk it with her," Cats co-coach Andy Innes said. "She is not playing yet."



Losing players of the calibre of Merry and Tinning isn't ideal. That isn't lost on Innes. Tinning is a Black Sticks development squad member.



"They are two key people with strike power up front, so we are reduced in that sense. But we are really pleased because we have got a couple of members of the Canterbury under-21 team that went away and got second at the national tournament.



"They have got some good players coming through, so we have been lucky in that sense."



The Cats are also without Gemma McCaw, who is expected to represent Midlands. Jordy Grant, Pippa Hayward, Rachel McCann and Jenny Story are among the Black Sticks members in the Cats squad.



Returning to the side after a break are Sian Fremaux, who has been in Belgium, and Sarah Rutherford.



"The difference between this year and last is that a lot of the New Zealand players weren't available to play in the national league, so with everyone being available this year it will be pretty tough," Innes said.



"Every side will be pretty competitive."



Midlands, North Harbour, Auckland and Northland loom as the most potent threats to Canterbury's chances of retaining their title, noted Innes.



"They have the majority of the Black Sticks squad members or younger squad members because they actually train up that way and get spread around across those teams.



"So it will be tough. But in saying that we have got that mix of young and experience. It is just a matter of getting that together on the week. It is just about gelling it."



Canterbury Cats: Jenny Storey (c), Jess Anderson, Libby Bird, Leah Butt, Millie Calder, Sophie Cocks, Sian Fremaux, Jordy Grant, Bridget Kiddle, Pippa Hayward, Georgia Mackay-Stewart, Rachel McCann, Kirsty Nation, Sarah Rutherford, Charlotte Symes, Emily Wium, Iona Young, Margo Willis.



Stuff