Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Teamer side ad
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

AHL - NT History

Published on Friday, 15 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

The last 3 years of NT's AHL

Holly MacNeil



In the Australian Hockey League tournament in 2016, the Stingers finished in ninth place and Matthew Argent scored 5 goals during the tournament being the most for the NT side.



In 2015, they finished eighth and Scott Boyde, Des Abbott and Jarrod Lockley all scored 2 goals each throughout the tournament.

In 2014, they placed sixth with Jeremy Hayward scoring the most goals for the Stingers in the tournament with 6 goals.

In the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Pearls finished tenth with Natasha Fitzsimmons being the highest scorer in the side finishing with 3 goals.

In 2015, they finished seventh with a number of their players scoring 1 goal each during the tournament.

Again in 2014, they finished seventh and they only scored 2 goals throughout the whole tournament by Danica Massini and Georgia Hillas.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.