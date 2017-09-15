The last 3 years of NT's AHL



Holly MacNeil







In the Australian Hockey League tournament in 2016, the Stingers finished in ninth place and Matthew Argent scored 5 goals during the tournament being the most for the NT side.





In 2015, they finished eighth and Scott Boyde, Des Abbott and Jarrod Lockley all scored 2 goals each throughout the tournament.



In 2014, they placed sixth with Jeremy Hayward scoring the most goals for the Stingers in the tournament with 6 goals.



In the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Pearls finished tenth with Natasha Fitzsimmons being the highest scorer in the side finishing with 3 goals.



In 2015, they finished seventh with a number of their players scoring 1 goal each during the tournament.



Again in 2014, they finished seventh and they only scored 2 goals throughout the whole tournament by Danica Massini and Georgia Hillas.



