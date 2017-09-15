Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today announces Sharon Buchanan and Murray Richards have been appointed as new Women’s National Senior and Junior Selectors respectively.





Buchanan joins the selection panel for the Hockeyroos. Richards will be part of the selection panel for the Australian women’s under-age teams.



Australia Women’s National Team Coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We’re pleased to have Sharon Buchanan and Murray Richards on board in their respective roles.



“Sharon is an outstanding former Australian hockey captain who brings a wealth of experience as a player, having won an Olympic gold medal and being selected for four Olympic Games. She has a wealth of experience as a coach as well and will bring a lot to our selection panel.



“Murray has vast experience in identifying athletes. His previous role as Belgium’s High Performance Manager will add another dimension to identify and select athletes we think will go on to be important players in the system and the national team in the future.”



Buchanan is a decorated former Hockeyroos forward, who was selected in the 1980 Olympic team and competed in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic games. She scored two goals in the semi-final win against the Netherlands at the triumphant 1988 Seoul games.



The Busselton-born 54-year-old, who captained Australia from 1989 to 1993, was inducted into the Sport Hall of Fame and awarded an Order of Australia Medal.



Since her retirement, Buchanan has been a board member for the Australia Sports Drug Agency, a National Hockey League Committee Member and has worked as coach and selector for numerous regional and interstate teams.



She has also worked in the media, covering the 2000 Sydney Olympics for Channel Seven and the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur for Channel Nine.



Buchanan said: “I am excited to be involved again at the international level. Working in hockey administration and coaching consistently over the past 20 years has allowed me to stay in touch with the modern game.



“I look forward to working with the Australian Coaches to select the very best players for future success of our National Teams.”



Richards, who hails from Brisbane, was recently Belgium’s High Performance Manager for six years and held positions as Belgium’s Women’s National Team Coach and the nation’s Men’s National Team Assistant Coach.



The 40-year-old is a 28-time Kookaburras defender from 1997 to 2001 and was part of the Australia side that won the Junior World Cup in 1997.



Richards said: “I’ve been working extensively in High Performance sport overseas so returning to be involved with Hockey Australia is a great opportunity.



“My experience in Belgium puts me in a good position to understand international hockey and as a selector help our international coaches find the right players for the national team’s future.”



