German women’s coach Jamilon Mülders – and a trainer with the EHL-winning Rot-Weiss Köln side – will switch to China in October to take up a new role with their women’s team.





Speaking about the decision, Mülders said it was not an easy decision, adding that he owes a lot to the DHB following 10 years as a national trainer, five of them with Die Danas.



“I have to think about my family, and the offer from China is so lucrative and sustainable that I have now decided to make a change," he said.



DHB Sport Director Heino Knuf understood the 41-year-old’s reasoning: "If he gets the chance to make a name for himself in the international market, we cannot and will not stand him in the way.



“He has achieved so much for the association; the bronze medal in Rio with a very young team, the World Cup qualification for London 2018, and has also brought so many good ideas into our system. We say goodbye with a tear in our eye but also with the best wishes for his future career."



Mülders took over the Danas at the end of 2012 after the Olympic Games in London, taking over from Michael Behrmann. They went on to win the European Championship in 2013 in Belgium before a low key World Cup 2014 in The Hague.



They went on to play in six successive semi-finals in international tournaments, winning bronze in Rio as a highlight.



"The five years were dominated by ups and downs but I step down from the team with gratitude and pride in the team’s achievements and development on and off the pitch.”



For Rot-Weiss Köln, Mülders worked with André Henning at the FINAL4 in Brasschaat to offer an extra set of eyes to help them to their first ever EHL title.



