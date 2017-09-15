Hans Streeder, Indian hockey team’s analytical coach, has resigned. It is learnt that he wasn’t happy with the sacking of chief coach Roelant Oltmans by Hockey India.



Roelant Oltmans brought in Hans Streeder as analytical coach of Indian men’s hockey team.(Getty Images)



Hans Streeder, associated with senior men’s hockey team as analytical coach, has quit his job. The Dutchman had joined the national camp in March this year.





Hockey India (HI) has posted an advertisement on its website to fill the post. The role of the analytical coach is mainly to evaluate the performance of individual players and collective effort of the team on the field and give feedback to the chief coach.



HI spokesperson Elena Norman didn’t respond to queries as to why Streeder had resigned. Streeder, it is learnt, wasn’t happy with the sacking of chief coach Roelant Oltmans.



Both Streeder and Oltmans had a good understanding and had worked together for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey India League.



Streeder’s main focus this year was to prepare the team for the Asia Cup in Bangladesh starting October 11 and World Hockey League final in Bhubaneswar from December 1 to 10.



Streeder, 58, a former Dutch team assistant coach, was in fact brought in by Oltmans.



He was also in the race for chief coach in 2015 after Australian expert Terry Walsh had quit his job, but the federation appointed another Dutch expert Paul van Ass.



