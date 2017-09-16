

GB win gold at Rio 2016



A new book has been released telling the famous story of how Great Britain women’s hockey team stormed to their first ever Gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.





The History Makers accounts the journey of the team from failing to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympics, to winning Gold in 2016.



Going beyond that famous night in Rio, the book tells the story of the hard work, dedication, sacrifice and emotional rollercoaster which took the team to hockey’s peak.



Full of firsthand accounts from those directly involved on the pitch as well as those pulling the strings on the sidelines, this new book provides fresh insight never heard before.



Authors Sarah Juggins and Richard Stainthorpe have left no stone unturned in producing what is the definite guide to GB’s incredible moment witnessed by over 9 million people on television back home, moving the 10 o’clock news!



Sarah is a freelance writer working for the FIH and the Hockey Paper while Richard also works for the FIH as a writer, editor and media operations coordinator.



In its first week History Makers reached number one best seller in the Sporting Events Category on Amazon. The book is available to buy widely in store and online or directly by calling 01903 828503 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



England Hockey Board Media release