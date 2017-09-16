HOCKEY IRELAND PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR - JOB DESCRIPTION AND ROLE DETAILS



Hockey Ireland is seeking to appoint a Performance Director to support the ongoing development of the High Performance Programme.





About Hockey Ireland



Hockey Ireland is the National Governing Body for the sport of field hockey in Ireland. Governing the 32 counties of Ireland, the Association is responsible for the management and overall development of all areas of the sport.



About this role



This senior fulltime position within the organisation will involve overall responsibility for the direction and implementation of high performance with a particular focus on a consistent and integral approach of high performance. The Performance Director report to the Chief Executive Officer and work with the High Performance Committee of Hockey Ireland. The role will involve close liaison with Sport Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland and the Olympic Council of Ireland.



This position will be primarily based in our office in UCD, Dublin, Ireland.



Application Process:



Candidates wishing to apply for this position should email applications to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Application deadline is 20th October 2017



Full details of the role can be found below:



Leadership and strategy



Develop high performance planning that ensures the continued development of the Ireland senior teams and prepares junior players to impact at senior level.



Design the high performance plan and establish the budget in line with available investment.



Work closely with Sport Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland and the Olympic Council of Ireland to continue strong relationships.



Support in the delivery of a High Performance programme at Junior Age Group level (JAG) that aligns the technical and tactical components with current trends in the world game.



Lead and manage all Hockey Ireland High Performance staff.



Oversee the development of annual plans for each team and co-ordinate these with the HI and EYHL competition committees to form national calendars.



Oversee the review of all programmes and key HP staff on an annual basis.



Technical and Tactical Direction



Ensure that each squad has a definitive tactical and tactical direction that is aligned with current trends and the senior teams.



Ensure that Anti-Doping Rules and Guidelines are integrated and understood by all those involved in the high performance programme.



Update the High Performance Plan to ensure that the JAG teams and technical areas of focus for provincial teams are aligned and progressive.



Collaborate with the provincial coaches and EYHL clubs to ensure that the technical and tactical information is disseminated nationally.



Oversee the professional development of senior coaches (through The Pursuit of Excellence Programme) and JAG coaches.



Staff Management



Lead a collaborative, high performance environment which elicits optimal input from coaches and staff across the nation to ensure sustainable success.



Lead and manage coaches and staff in line with Hockey Ireland policies and practices, ensuring appropriate support and review, including the creation of annual performance plans to ensure that targets are attained or exceeded.



In collaboration with the Hockey Ireland CEO oversee and manage the High Performance administration and operational functions.



Work with the Hockey Ireland Finance Officer and CEO to ensure the office/programs operate at, or under, pre-agreed budgets and that administration and financial reporting associated with all national programs follows HI policies and budgetary requirements.



Sports Science:



Support the management of sports science staff working at senior level. Liaise with SI Institute and SINI in the management of such staff.

Ensure that clear protocols and policies exist for sports science staff.

Develop an integrated and progressive programme of development for JAG teams in strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition etc.

Employ a group of volunteer sports scientists to deliver a JAG plan.

Ensure there is alignment of fitness protocols through Hockey Ireland teams.



Personal Competencies



This position requires:



A highly motivated and skilled professional with understanding of high performance hockey and the management and leadership skills required to fulfil this role.

A high level of technical and tactical knowledge of modern hockey and the ability to impart this knowledge and help develop staff.

The ability to lead and manage full, part time and volunteer staff.

The inter personal skills to develop successful relationships with key stakeholders such as Sport Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland, SINI, OCI and Hockey Ireland’s provinces.

Good communication skills with staff, athletes and stakeholders.

The ability to develop and manage HP plans and periodised programmes at all levels.



Position related requirements:



Required:



Experience of coaching at international level

Proven success at international and domestic levels of hockey/sport

High levels of communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent IT skills



Preferred:



NGB / FIH Level 3 or HP hockey coaching award

Academic grounding in one or more of the following:

sports science or management

sports coaching

strength and conditioning

Experience of managing programmes, staff and budgets

Leadership experience within sporting domains

Competence in Performance Analysis

Understanding of the environment and sporting structures within Ireland



Irish Hockey Association media release