Katie Smith





The Penn State field hockey team cheers after Shay Cannon (16) scores the first goal during the game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept 15, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0. Aabha Vora



It took awhile for Penn State to get going, but the No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions took care of business nonetheless on Friday.





Penn State overcame a slow start to down the Hawkeyes 3-0 at The Field Hockey Complex and push its undefeated record to 7-0.



The game started off with an aggressive Iowa offense hitting goalie Jenny Rizzo hard, with two shots blocked within the first 10 minutes of the game.



Although movement across the field was accurate and swift for both teams, the first half was at a lull until forward Moira Putsch scored the first goal for Penn State with 3 minutes left in the first half.



This did not faze Iowa though, as it continued to seek out penalty corners, with four in the first half in comparison to Penn State’s one.



At the end of the first half, Penn State had eight shots on goal saved and Iowa had five saved, evidence that both teams were playing an aggressive offense.



Putsch commented after the game that although the first half started off slow, the team made changes to make a better second half.



“In the first half, I think we were still getting



used to how they were playing us.” Putsch said.



“In the second half, we definitely opened it up for each other.”



The second half of the game started with a bang, as Putsch scored within the first 5 minutes of play, making the score 2-0 Penn State.



Clearly Penn State had their offensive confidence back as they totaled thirteen shots on goal, whereas Iowa had fourteen by the end of the second half.



Midfielder Madison Morano ended the game with a third goal and first penalty stroke goal of the game for Penn State.



Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss explained after the game that although the game began with a shaky start, Penn State was able to come back and win.



“We expected Iowa to come out strong,”



Morett-Curtiss said. “And they came at us, but we ended up 3-0.”



