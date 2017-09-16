By Elizabeth Mburugu





Telkom Kenya players (right) in action against Ghana Revenue Authority player in the women's Hockey Africa Championships finals held at the City Park stadium,Nairobi,Kenya.Kenya won 2-0. Photo/Jennifer Wachie



Hockey bigwigs Telkom are expected to set the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s premier league title chase pulse-racing today.





Telkom, the defending champions, are longing to resume the title defence on a high note when they take on Vikings in a KHU women’s league match at City Park Stadium this afternoon.



A record of 12 matches are on the card in Nairobi, Kakamega and Mombasa this weekend.



With an aim to strike their 20th title in mind, it is no doubt that Telkom are hungry for glory having staged a superb first leg in which they maintained a winning streak.



Banking on their tip-top form, Telkom sit pretty on top of the table standings with 30 points from 10 matches.



Without conceding, Telkom stood out in the first leg where they ran the riot to score an impressive 70 goals.



Jos Openda, the Telkom coach, said his charges were ready for opposition and would maintain the unbeaten run.



“We are ready for the second leg. And, more importantly, we have started preparations for our continental title defence later in the year. We played well in the first leg and our target is to retain the title the title,” said Openda.



In another women’s tie, second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans will meet Multimedia University.



The Spartans beat Kenyatta University 3-0 in a midweek match and will be hunting for the tenth win of the season.



Three matches are lined up in the men’s contest where Technical University battle USIU-A today.



Elsewhere Wazalendo will tackle Nakuru Hockey Club.



The Standard Online