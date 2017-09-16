

Nikki Evans in her new UHC Hamburg club colours



Nikki Evans is putting her “mind solely on hockey” for the next nine months as she steps back from working life to take up a contract with German outdoor and indoor champions UHC Hamburg this season.





Following a summer switch from Hermes-Monkstown, she made her debut last Sunday on the road at Raffelburg, recovering from a goal down to win 3-1 with a pair of Sophie Mayen goals and another from German international Catherine Otte.



For Evans, the move comes at the perfect time. She recently completed of her legal studies and, with the support of her employers Mason, Hayes & Curran, will now take a year out to pursue full-time hockey in the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup in London with Ireland set to be confirmed in the qualifiers in October.



Speaking to The Hook about the move, she said playing hockey in Europe was always something she wanted to experience.



“Having just qualified as a lawyer in April and with an incredibly busy summer with the Green Army, I decided to take a year out of working and go full time,” she said.



“I thought it was a great opportunity for me to take a year out and focus my mind solely on hockey with the prospect of a World Cup in London next summer. To make the most of this year, I felt like it was the right time for me.”



Evans is one of a number of top Irish stars playing in Europe this season. Chloe Watkins and Anna O’Flanagan both made their debuts for HC Bloemendaal last weekend in the Dutch Hoofdklasse under the coaching of Teun de Nooijer – O’Flanagan won the corner for the Bloemendaal goal – while Megan Frazer is splitting her time between Mannheimer HC and Ulster Elks this season.



Evans believes the ability to play full-time in some of Europe’s top leagues can help to elevate the Green Army further in a similar way to the Green Machine.



“You have to admire what the Irish men have done over the last few year with no major sponsor and not operating in a full-time programme which most of the other top 10 nations in the world have.



“In 2014, there were 15 and now they have climbed to 10 in the world rankings. For the last few seasons, the core of their team has been playing in Europe and is playing at a high level week in, week out.



“This has really stood to them on the international stage as they are consistently getting results against top nations. It is great that players on the women’s team are also doing this and hopefully we can follow in their footsteps in the near future.



“I am looking forward to being free to spend as much time on hockey as possible. This will allow me to improve all aspects of my game, learning and playing a different style. It’s a great opportunity to try and personally develop.”



In terms of her personal development, it is a new horizon with hockey taking precedence for the time being. She does feel, though, that the combination of elite sport and personal progression are mutually beneficial.



“To date, I have managed to successfully combine my work, studies and international hockey career. I could not have done this without the continued support of my employers Mason Hayes & Curran.



“I think that there here are so many traits and skills and traits you learn from being a sportsperson that are transferable into the workplace, not least leadership skills, a positive attitude, a hard work ethic, teamwork and performing under pressure.



“In a way, I quite enjoyed the fact that hockey gave me an escape away from the work or studying – and vice versa. I am looking forward to this year and will make the most of it as I have given up my job in one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms to be here.



“International hockey isn’t forever and you only have a finite number of years performing at it if you are lucky. I want to make the most of every opportunity I get over the next few years.



“With the talent and belief in our Irish squad, I am confident we can consistently perform on the World Stage, hopefully starting at the World Cup next summer in London and an Olympic Games.”



With Frazer, Sinead Loughran and Zoe Wilson all playing in Germany last season, Evans had been keeping tabs on the Bundesliga last term and was well acquainted with UHC who played at the EHCC in Den Bosch with Hermes-Monkstown last June.



After that event, UHC coach Claas Henkel got in contact and while there were also calls from other European clubs, she felt it was the right destination for her.



“I chatted through all my options with Graham [Shaw] and what we thought would be the best move for my hockey development. I felt it was a brilliant opportunity for me to go and play in one of the best clubs in Europe and he supported my decision to come and play here.



“It was a move that I just couldn’t turn down. I liked the coach and the fact that there were also top internationals playing at the club was also an attraction.”





Nikki Evans celebrates during the World League in Johannesburg. Pic: FIH/Getty



She joins a star-studded team, captained by German skipper Janne Müller-Wieland, Otte and Marie Mävers while Jana Teschke will return midway through the season following a spell in New Zealand, something she says was part of the reason for her move.



“German teams are always known for their structures and style of play, played with a high level of basic skills. As UHC are the reigning champions of both the outdoor and indoor, there is naturally the added incentive for every team in the league to want to try and beat us each week.



“It is a completely different style and I think it can really help to develop your technical skills and movement.



“UHC are also representing Germany in the top tier of both the outdoor and indoor European Competitions this year. I look forward to coming up against my Irish friends at UCD at the EHCC this season! Perhaps they will host it and I can bring UHC to Ireland!



“It is up to me to take this opportunity and prove myself. I will relish this opportunity and I will give it everything I have.”



The Hook