

Kilkenny open the Leinster Division 1 season against Weston on Saturday.



With the Irish EY Hockey Leagues off this weekend, the new season focus in Leinster is on a single game – Kilkenny’s hosting of Weston in men’s Division One.





The focus in Leinster this term for many will be to push for a place in the top three and the EY Hockey League promotion playoffs and, by extension, a spot in the 2018/19 IHL Division 2.



The entry list rises to ten following UCD’s relegation while there is a new name with Fingal joining forces with St Brendan’s/Phoenix Park – whom they shared the NSC pitch in Abbotstown last term – and Swords to form Dublin North Hockey Club. They will face YMCA in their maiden game on September 26 at Wesley College.



As for the curtain-raiser, Kilkenny will be coached this year by Rob Morris, a former Cork Harlequins who is now teaching in Castlecomer following stints in England and New Zealand.



He has played a key role in the amalgamation process with Kilkenny, bringing together the ladies, men and junior sections under one umbrella. Indeed, it will be a big year for the club with the women’s first team moving into Leinster Division 5 for the first time.



Morris, along with Howard McDonnell have presided over a comprehensive and physical preseason with skipper Emmett Hughes saying it is “probably the most we have done in years”. Following some tireless efforts as player-coach in recent years, Hughes is looking forward to focusing on just playing.



In terms of players, they await to see how much availability they will have from the likes of the recently married Lloyd Peason as well as Tom Manning and Derek O’Gorman who is injured for the forseeable future.



Dave McClure is freestyle kayaking in Nottingham and so the side will be formed by a number of youth players, especially off the back of their Under-16s run to the Leinster A league final last season with over 20 players training regularly in preseason.



“On occasion, the oldest at training has been guys at 29 or 30 years of age and training numbers are encouraging with 22 to 23 going to claim a squad berth.



“For the Weston game, we will have an average squad age of 24 and that’s without Howard who has some breed of heel problem and the three Munster Under-18 guys Evin mcclure, Ben Johnson and Declan Coffey – who also has an Under-16 county final this weekend.”



Johnson is an exciting new arrival from Waterford having played with the Ireland Under-18s.



For Weston, they celebrate their 75th anniversary this season and will hope to be more competitive in the Leinster League Division 1. Simon Filgas returns as coach, hoping to build on last year’s progress when Weston secured their first ever league points in the top flight, away to Kilkenny.



Most of last year’s squad return with Paul Lawson, Ben Epstein and Sean Butler providing the experience alongside the youthful energy of The King’s Hospital senior captain Tom Cole.



New additions include the return of Simon Pearson (from Suttonians via Railway Union) and Michael Heneghan (North Kildare) who will add much needed attacking threat in the final third.



They have had competitive fixtures against Avoca, Rathgar and UCD under the belt in preseason and they will hope to hit the ground running against Kilkenny, Rathgar (h) and North Dublin.



Men’s Leinster Division One (Saturday): Kilkenny v Weston, 2pm, Kilkenny College



** A full preview for the EY Hockey Leagues and the Leinster Division Ones will be posted in the coming weeks.



The Hook