New Delhi: Young but battled hardened Manpreet Singh will shoulder the responsibility of regaining Asia Cup for India. Hockey India has announced an 18-member team with the Mithapur lad at the helm for the Hero Asia Cup 2017 which takes place from 11th – 22nd October, 2017 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





Recently Arjuna award winner S.V Sunil will shoulder the duties of Vice-Captain.



After giving some top junior players some good exposure in the recent Europe Tour, Hockey India named a squad with a balance of youth and experience. Goalkeepers Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera retain their spot in the squad whereas defenders Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar make a return after being rested for the Europe Tour. The 18-member team will also see the return of experienced hands in Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Satbir Singh.



“I am looking forward to working with the team which has been picked to have a good blend of experience and youth. The upcoming Hero Asia Cup 2017 will be our first tournament together, and I am very excited to see how the team expresses their leadership qualities on the field. I have previously watched the team live in Netherlands, and I feel that the energy within the team and their play is very impressive. We will be focusing on performing well as a team and will be aiming to win the tournament,” expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.



India feature in Pool A alongside Japan, hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will start their tournament against Japan on October 11, 2017 before facing Bangladesh on October 13, 2017. The team will play their third and final league match of the Hero Asia Cup 2017 against Pakistan on October 15, 2017.



Ahead of their departure for the Hero Asia Cup 2017, the national squad will continue their National Camp until October 5, 2017.



Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Akash Anil Chikte

Suraj Karkera



Defenders

3. Dipsan Tirkey

4. Kothajit Singh

5. Surender Kumar

6. Harmanpreet Singh

7. Varun Kumar



Midfielders

8. SK Uthappa

9. Sardar Singh

10. Manpreet Singh (Captain)

11. Chinglensana Singh

12. Sumit



Forwards

13. SV Sunil (Vice Captain)

14. Akashdeep Singh

15. Ramandeep Singh

16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

17. Gurjant Singh

18. Satbir Singh

India will play Japan in their first match on 11 October 2017 at 14:30 hours IST.



