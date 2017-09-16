



As India prepares itself for the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 to be held from 1–10 December, the organisers have opened the online sale of tickets today for all the matches to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.





A total of 12 matches will take place from 1 to 5 December, 2017. The opening match of the tournament will see Germany play England on 1 December which will be followed by hosts India playing Australia in the second match.



The host nation will also be in action on 2nd and 4th December, 2017 when they play England and Germany respectively in what promises to be enthralling encounters at the Kalinga Stadium.



All eight participating teams will play three matches each during the Pool stage over the span of six days before going head-to-head to be crowned Champions of the third season of the coveted League which started back in April 2016.



The tickets for the event will be priced at Rs 50 (East Stand) and Rs 250 (West Stand) and are now available online at www.ticketgenie.in



Speaking on the opening of the sales of tickets for the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General said: “Bhubaneswar is going to play host to one of the biggest events as we close the calendar year for world hockey with the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 taking place in December 2017. The top eight teams from around the world will be participating in some high-intensity matches at the Kalinga Stadium. The tournament has already garnered a lot of interest among hockey buffs, not just from India but around the world therefore we wanted to make the tickets available for the public at an early stage and at accessible prices so that hockey lovers can plan their trip and come in huge numbers to support their favourite teams.”



For further details or enquiry on tickets, call: +91 8041150910



FIH site