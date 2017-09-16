The last 3 years of SA's AHL



Ben Somerford







In the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Hotshots finished in tenth place.





Martin Atkinson scored the most goals in the Hotshots team leading with 3 goals for the tournament.



In 2015, SA finished in seventh place and Cameron White and Luke Larwood scored 2 goals each during the tournament which was the most for the Hotshots in 2015.



In 2014, they finished eighth and Alistair Oliver finished with the most goals for the team in the tournament with 4 goals.



In the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Suns finished ninth. Miki Spano was the top goal scorer for the team with 3 goals. 2015 was a better year for the Suns as they finished sixth.



Unfortunately, they went down against WA fighting for fifth spot although, Jane Claxton got Player of the Tournament.



Karri McMahon scored 3 goals throughout the tournament making her the highest goal scorer for the team. In 2014, they finished sixth again and went down against the Strikers, 1 – 0 in their last match.



Hockey Australia media release