After attaining three consecutive victories against Oman, the Pakistan Development Squad was held to a 1-1 draw by the hosts in the series' last match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat, on the Friday night.





There was no goal in the first half. The Development Squad's captain Shajeeh Ahmed broke the ice in the third quarter.

The Omani equaliser arrived in the last quarter through Khalid Juma Al Shaibi.



With a total of five goals, Shajeeh finished as the top scorer of this hockey series.



The Pakistan Development Squad won the five match series by three matches to nil; two matches ended in draw.



1st Test: 2-2, 2nd Test: 4-2, 3rd Test: 4-1, 4th Test: 4-2, 5th Test: 1-1



PHF Media release