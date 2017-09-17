

Uddingston v Western Wildcats – photo by Mark Pugh



In Scottish Men’s National League 1 it was a dream debut for Edinburgh University`s new signing Davyn Keuter, he collected a double hat-trick of set piece goals in the students` thrilling 8-5 win over city neighbours Inverleith.





The 24-year-old South African, who played for second division Kingdom Homes Dunfermline Carnegie last season, made an immediate impact with four penalty corner conversions with the other two coming from the spot.



The students` other scorers were Ewen Mackie, also on his debut against his former club, and Ian Moodie.



Stephen Dick scored twice for Inverleith while their other strikes came from Kyle Wright, Murray Fotheringham and Magnus Ferrier.



In the other National League 1 match yesterday Western Wildcats clawed their way to a 1-0 victory at Uddingston. The only goal of the game was scored by teenager Rob Harwood from the spot in the first half.



Milne Craig Clydesdale Western remain in pole position in women`s National League 1 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Kelburne at Titwood. The goals were spread between Jen Eadie, Ali Howie, Fran Lonergan, Lucy Lanigan and Heather Lang.



Edinburgh University continue a successful defence of their title after beating Watsonians 5-2. Laura Swanson scored twice while the other strikes emanated from Ali Eadie, Hanna McKie and Zara Malseed.



Wildcats retained their interest at the top end of the table with a 2-0 win at GHK, the goals came from Alex Stuart and Lucy MacArthur.



Scottish Hockey Union media release