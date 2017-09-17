Mumbai: South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad, beat Punjab Police 4-3 in a Pool A match of the 13th Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament today. SCR finished with an all-win record and topped the pool, while Punjab Police, who suffered their first defeat, finished in second place. Both the teams advanced to the semifinals.





SCR will take on Pool B runners-up Army XI, while Punjab Police will meet Indian Oil in semifinals on Monday.



SCR took the lead from their second penalty corner when Gagandeep Singh’s drag-flick went in through Harjot Singh’s pads in the 19th minute.



However, SCR lost steam towards the end of the first half and Punjab Police pushed forward. They repeatedly raided the rival territory and earned a number of penalty corners, managing to convert two. Dharmvir Singh tapped in the rebound after Harbir Sandhu’s try from their third penalty corner was blocked by goalkeeper Sushant Tirkey in the 27th minute. Two minutes later, Hardeep Singh scored from their fifth penalty corner to give Punjab Police the lead.



SCR restored parity immediately when Syed Niyaz Rahim scored with a rasping drive from the top of the circle in the 38th minute. Mayank James scored 10 minutes later to help SCR regain the lead. SCR increased the lead with Gagandeep converting another penalty corner in the 62nd minute. Punjab Police cut the margin when Gurwinder Singh scored from a penalty corner.



The Tribune