

Canterbury's Rachel McCann, is surrounded by her teammates after scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over Capital. KEVIN STENT/STUFF



Defending champions Canterbury made hard work of it against the hosts but emerged with a perfect record after two days of the National Hockey League in Wellington.





After a 3-0 win over Southern to open their title defence, the Cats pipped Capital 1-0 on Sunday as they eye a day off and build towards Thursday's quarterfinals.



Striker Rachel McCann delivered the winning goal from a penalty corner midway through the second quarter to keep the Cats undefeated.





Outstanding Capital midfielder Kelsey Smith charges upfield during the hosts' 1-0 loss to Canterbury KEVIN STENT/STUFF



Black Stick Kelsey Smith was outstanding for Capital but the hosts are yet to trouble the scorers after two days, having opened with a 2-0 defeat to Auckland.



Midlands women made a statement with an impressive 4-1 win over Central to highlight day two.





Capital's Lydia Velzian is pursued by Canterbury's Charlotte Symes. KEVIN STENT/STUFF



After Saturday's frustrating loss to Northland, Midlands made their chances count against Central with two goals in each half.



Defender Natasha FitzSimons starred with a hat-trick all scored from penalty corners while Gemma McCaw added another with a well-worked field goal.



Midlands captain Samantha Charlton said it was pleasing to be able to capitalise on their attacking opportunities and bank four points.



"After yesterday's game a real work on for us was to be a lot more clinical and I definitely think we improved on those areas," she said.



"Central have a strong and experienced defence with the likes of Kayla Whitelock and Emily Gaddum so we knew it was going to be tough. It took us a while to break them down but credit to our strikers who stuck to the game plan."



Auckland came away with their second straight win after two early goals helped them overcome the Southern Storm 2-1.



Julia King opened the scoring for Auckland in the fifth minute after converting from a penalty corner before Deanna Ritchie fired home her side's second goal with a strong forehand shot.



Southern pulled one back through Ellie Duncan from an 11th minute penalty corner but neither side was able to trouble the scorers throughout the remainder of the match.



Northland held on to narrowly defeat North Harbour 4-3 as heavy rain pelted down on the final match of the day at the National Hockey Stadium.



Northland led 4-1 at halftime after goals from Stacey Michelsen, Tyler Lench, Brooke Neal and Ashlyn McBurnie.



The men had Sunday off after a frantic opening day where North Harbour snatched a 4-3 win over Capital in a thriller.



Capital led 3-1 and looked set for an upset but Harbour fought back and poured on three goals in the fourth quarter to take the result.



Cory Bennett featured with a double from penalty corner drag flicks while Robbie Capizzi and Matt Symonds also found the back of the net.



Last year's runners-up Canterbury had an emphatic 10-1 result over Northland fuelled by a four-goal bag from striker Sam Lane.



Auckland were impressive as they warded off Central 3-0, while Southern downed Midlands 2-1 in cold and wet conditions with Nick Ross scoring the deciding goal in the 35th minute.



SUNDAY RESULTS



Auckland 2 (Julia King, Deanna Ritchie) Southern 1 (Ellie Duncan). HT: 2-1.



Canterbury 1 (Rachel McCann) Capital 0. HT: 1-0.



Midlands 4 (Natasha FitzSimons 3, Gemma McCaw) Central 1 (Holly Pearson). HT: 2-1.



Northland 4 (Stacey Michelsen, Tyler Lench, Brooke Neal, Ashlyn McBurnie) North Harbour 3 (Samantha Polovnikoff, Jana Teschke, Stephanie Elliott). HT: 4-2.



