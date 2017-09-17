

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Midlands Women have made a statement with an impressive 4-1 win over the Central Mysticks at the Ford National Hockey League in Wellington.





After Saturday’s frustrating loss to Northland, Midlands made their chances count against Central with two goals in each half.



Defender Natasha FitzSimons starred with a hat-trick all scored from penalty corners while Gemma McCaw added another with a well-worked field goal.



Midlands captain Samantha Charlton said it was pleasing to be able to capitalise on their attacking opportunities and bank four points.



“After yesterday’s game a real work on for us was to be a lot more clinical and I definitely think we improved on those areas,” she said.



“Central have a strong and experienced defence with the likes of Kayla Whitelock and Emily Gaddum so we knew it was going to be tough. It took us a while to break them down but credit to our strikers who stuck to the game plan.”



Auckland came away with their second straight win after two early goals helped them overcome the Southern Storm 2-1.



Julia King opened the scoring for Auckland in the fifth minute after converting from a penalty corner before Deanna Ritchie fired home her side’s second goal with a strong forehand shot.



Southern pulled one back through Ellie Duncan from an 11th minute penalty corner but neither side was able to trouble the scorers throughout the remainder of the match.



Defending champions the Canterbury Cats were pushed hard by hosts Capital but held on under pressure to secure a 1-0 result.



Striker Rachel McCann provided the pivotal moment after delivering the game winning goal from a penalty corner midway through the second quarter to keep the Cats undefeated.



Northland held on to narrowly defeat North Harbour 4-3 as heavy rain pelted down on the final match of the day at the National Hockey Stadium.



Northland led 4-1 at halftime after goals from Stacey Michelsen, Tyler Lench, Brooke Neal and Ashlyn McBurnie.



North Harbour mounted a comeback in the second half with Jana Teschke and Stephanie Elliott scoring goals, but they weren’t able to find an equaliser as time drew to a close.



The men’s teams are in action from 1:00pm tomorrow while the women have a day off before their final round of pool play on Tuesday.



CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Ford National Hockey League



FORD NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Sunday 17th September



WOMEN’S RESULTS



Auckland beat Southern Storm 2-1

Auckland: 2 (Julia King, Deanna Ritchie)

Southern Storm: 1 (Ellie Duncan)

Halftime: Auckland 2-1



Canterbury Cats beat Capital 1-0

Canterbury Cats: 1 (Rachel McCann)

RICOH Capital: 0

Halftime: Canterbury 1-0



Bayleys Midlands beat Central Mysticks 4-1

Bayleys Midlands: 4 (Natasha FitzSimons 3, Gemma McCaw)

Central Mysticks: 1 (Holly Pearson)

Halftime: Midlands 2-1



Mark Cromie Northland beat TigerTurf North Harbour 4-3

Mark Cromie Holden Northland: 4 (Stacey Michelsen, Tyler Lench, Brooke Neal, Ashlyn McBurnie)

TigerTurf North Harbour: 3 (Samantha Polovnikoff, Jana Teschke, Stephanie Elliott)

Halftime: Northland 4-2



Hockey New Zealand Media release