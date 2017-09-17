



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team Head Coach Rutger Wiese and coaching staff have confirmed the 16-athlete roster that will travel to Malaysia for the 7th annual Sultan of Johor Cup. Taking place October 22 to October 29, the tournament will be held at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru.





“I see this tournament as a great way to further develop our very young squad and program,” commented Wiese. “It is extremely important that we continue to compete against the highest level possible, and the Sultan of Johor Cup will be a great experience and defining moment as we continue to build for the Junior Pan American Championship in 2020.”



Sections for this invitation only event took place at the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Talent Identification Camp held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif from July 14-16, 2017. Additional athletes were selected after a 6-day training session held in Moorpark, Calif. in August.



Prior to departure, the U-21 USMNT will hold one final training camp in Moorpark, Calif. the first weekend in October before leaving for Malaysia on Wednesday, October 18. Team USA will arrive on Friday, October 20 and will have a few practice sessions before opening up tournament play on Sunday, October 22 against defending champions Australia. Other involved teams in the round-robin competition are Great Britain, men’s Hockey Junior World Cup champions India, Japan and Malaysia.



Sultan of Johor Cup Pool Matches:



Sunday, October 22 USA vs. AUS 6:05 a.m. ET

Monday, October 23 USA vs. GBR 6:05 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25 USA vs. IND 6:05 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 26 USA vs. MAS 6:05 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 28 USA vs. JPN 8:35 a.m. ET



Click here for the full Sultan of Johor Cup schedule.



The week-long tournament, Sultan of Johor Cup was founded seven years ago in October 2011 by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. The concept was to bring together six-teams in the U-21 age division to participate among top world-ranked teams. It is the first field hockey championships held yearly on an international platform besides the Junior World Cup, which is organized every four years.



U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team Sultan of Johor Cup Roster:

Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Gallucci (Trubell, Conn.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Nate O’Lari (Orange, Mass.), Finlay Quaile (Tauton, United Kingdom), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



USFHA media release