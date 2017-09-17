Rutvick Mehta







Injured India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will not return to action until the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April next year, Hockey India (HI) high performance director David John said on Saturday.





"Sreejesh will not be available for selection until the (2018) Commonwealth Games," John told DNA.



Having undergone a knee surgery in June, Sreejesh returned to the national camp in Bengaluru this week ahead of the Asia Cup next month.



"Happy to join these buddies.... Back in Bangalore for the camp #preparation #camp," Sreejesh tweeted on Wednesday.



The India captain sustained a ligament tear in his right knee during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in May this year, after which he underwent surgery in Mumbai in June.



But while it was expected that India's best goalkeeper will regain full fitness and come back to guard the post in the Hockey World League Finals in India in December, John has made it clear that he won't be back on the turf before the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



This means India will continue playing with two young, inexperienced goalkeepers in Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera at least for six more months.



DNA