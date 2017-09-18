Jake Schmitz



The No. 7 UNC field hockey team dominated the first half in its 3-0 win over No. 13 James Madison. It was the team's second consecutive "home" game at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham.





What happened?



The Tar Heels’ offense started off strong with two quick shots before scoring nearly three minutes in. Junior midfielder Eva van’t Hoog scored her first goal of the season off an assist from senior forward Gab Major.



Just two minutes after subbing in, sophomore forward Megan DuVernois doubled the Tar Heels’ lead with a goal off of an assist from sophomore Catherine Hayden in the eighth minute of the first half.



In addition to an impressive offensive start for UNC, the Tar Heels’ defense held the Dukes without a shot until McKenzie Ridgely’s attempt 12 minutes in after a penalty corner.



After an impressive goal late in the first half from Hayden, the Tar Heels’ offense began to slow down.



Although they still dominated in shots throughout the game (22 to JMU’s 9), UNC’s offense couldn’t capitalize in the second and failed to score off any of the six penalty corners it attempted.



Who stood out?



Hayden and van’t Hoog played a major role in the Tar Heels’ win. Each finished with a goal and an assist. These goals mark Hayden’s second and van’t Hoot’s first of the season.



Although the score says otherwise, JMU goalkeeper Sara Kraeutler performed well against a barrage of Tar Heel attempts, leaving the game with seven saves.



Why does it matter?



The game marks UNC’s fourth win against a top-20 team, which should build confidence for the Tar Heels as they sit at 6-2 on the season (1-1 ACC).



The Tar Heels also extended their win streak to three games, the streak marked by a nail-biting overtime victory over Boston College and a 6-1 show of force over Appalachian State.



Who do they play next?



The Tar Heels will face Davidson this Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Durham.



The Daily Tar Heel