In a showdown between two of the best collegiate field hockey teams in the country, No. 6 Delaware blanked No. 2 Penn State, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon.





The contest was played at The Nook in Manheim, Pa.



Senior goalie Emmeline Oltmans made eight saves as the Blue Hens (6-1) held a No. 1 or No. 2-ranked opponent scoreless for the first time in program history. Oltmans made a crucial stop on Madison Morano’s penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.



The loss was the first of the season for the Nittany Lions (7-1).



“Wow, what a game for the field hockey fans to enjoy,” said Delaware coach Rolf van de Kerkhof. “Two great teams, tons of actions, many momentum changes and a true battle to lock up this Delaware victory. A big compliment to our players group and their commitment to preparation the entire week for this game.



“This is our team’s best overall performance and hopefully they are aware and understand that when they want it they can compete for it. After every game the team usually votes for a ‘Blue Hen Warrior,’ but today it was very clear the team is the Blue Hen Warrior.”



Junior Lisa Giezeman notched the first goal of the game in the sixth minute as she collected the pass from classmate Greta Nauck.



Fellow junior Kiki Bink registered the second and final goal of the contest in the 46th minute. Senior Taylor Lister assisted on the play, which was set up by a penalty corner.



The Hens snapped a five-game losing streak to the Nittany Lions. Penn State outshot Delaware, 17-11, and held the 7-5 advantage in penalty corners.



Delaware State News