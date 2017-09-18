David Eckert





Gini Bramley (28) takes control of the ball during the game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept 15, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0. Aabha Vora



Accustomed to winning games with suffocating defense and timely scoring, No. 2 Penn State found itself on the opposite end of the spectrum on Sunday.





The defending national champion Delaware Blue Hens handed the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season in a 2-0 affair, as they stifled the Penn State offense through all 70 minutes of action.



Delaware goalkeeper Emmeline Oltmans was the cause of much of Penn State’s offensive frustration. Oltmans was tested on eight separate occasions by the Nittany Lions, but held firm in the cage each time to preserve the shutout.



The Blue Hens put themselves in position to turn the game into a defensive struggle from the very beginning, beating Penn State’s Jenny Rizzo in the game’s sixth minute to go ahead 1-0.



From there, the game turned stagnant. Neither team found the back of the cage for the rest of the first half as Delaware carried its slim lead into the break.



The Blue Hens scored again about 10 minutes into the second half to double their lead. In such a defensive struggle, a 2-0 advantage was just about insurmountable for the Nittany Lions, who never gained anything resembling offensive traction throughout the game.



The Daily Collegian